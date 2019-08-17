Bristol

Rapist on the run from HMP Leyhill open prison

  • 17 August 2019
Daniel Thompson absconded from HMP Leyhill Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police / Google
Image caption Daniel Thompson failed to appear at roll call on Friday afternoon at HMP Leyhill

A convicted rapist has escaped from an open prison in South Gloucestershire.

Daniel Thompson failed to appear at roll call at 16:45 BST on Friday at HMP Leyhill, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The 34-year-old, who has served a 10-year sentence for rape, was imprisoned at Leyhill for breaching a court order after

He was last seen at the jail at 11:45, and is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 11in (180cm) tall and clean-shaven.

He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and was wearing a dark blue tracksuit when last seen.

A force spokesman said: "He has links to Chester, Warrington and Darlington and may use the name of Gavin Barry.

"You are advised not to approach him if you see him."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites