Image copyright Vintage Mary Image caption The bus shelter near Stroud has been furnished with pictures, ornaments, a bookshelf of poetry and a comfortable armchair

A village bus shelter has been made to look like a cosy sitting room by a mysterious interior designer.

The parish council-owned shelter in Thrupp, near Stroud, has been furnished with pictures, ornaments, a bookshelf of poetry and a comfortable armchair.

Abi Fisk, who spotted it two weeks ago, said it was the "strangest thing" but "certainly brightened up my day".

Brimscombe and Thrupp Parish Council, said: "We still don't know who did it and still haven't decided what to do."

The homely touches are thought to have been added to the brick shelter at the end of July.

There is signage encouraging people to "Stop in the name of love".

Image copyright Google Image caption It is thought the bus stop was transformed as it was "really boring for people standing in it"

A placard, accredited to the mysterious "Bus Stop Friends" group, explains the shelter was decorated using only gifted or recycled materials "as a present to the community".

"We hope it makes you smile," it reads.

'Very nice vandalism'

Ms Fisk, thinks it was a people who thought the shelter looked boring" and was "really boring for people standing in it".

"They just wanted to make it more lovely for people and bring a smile to everyone's face as they drive past," she said.

"But they're not going to come forward because it is legally an act of vandalism, even if it's very nice vandalism."

On social media, it has been described as a "cozy cabin" and the "best bus stop in #Stroud".

Tarra Gilder-Rai tweeted: "I love whoever did this."

Shani Wills said: "Whoever you are, you are lovely. Xx."

Tina Green tweeted: "Quirky Stroud makes me proud...thanking yous."