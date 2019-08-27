Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tradition dictates the five-a-side match is refereed by a man dressed as a woman

A century-old Gloucestershire tradition of five-a-side football played in a river has drawn hundreds of spectators.

The annual clash between the first and second teams of Bourton-on-the-Water is played on a stretch of the River Windrush where the water is ankle deep.

Local legend has it that the event began when drunken football fans spilled out of the nearby Kingsbridge Inn to play an impromptu match.

Bourton Rovers first XI beat the second team by two goals to one.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The match raises funds for Bourton Rovers FC

"It means everything to the community, it means everything to the football club," said club manager Scott Powles.

"You see fans coming back year after year. My son thinks August bank holiday Monday is better than Christmas Day,"

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The match takes part in a shallow stretch of the River Windrush

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Both teams played in record high bank holiday temperatures