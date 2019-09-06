Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lee moved to Rosebank Cottages, then known as Bank Cottages, when he was three

The cottage which inspired author Laurie Lee's best-seller Cider with Rosie has been put up for sale.

Lee moved to Rosebank Cottages, in Slad, Gloucestershire, with his mother and siblings when he was three.

The views from his childhood home, then known as Bank Cottages, and his recollections of the sights, sounds, people and places in the village were detailed in his 1959 book.

The Grade II listed semi-detached property is on the market for £475,000.

Image caption The views from Laurie Lee's childhood home would become central to his best-known work, Cider With Rosie

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Grade II listed property requires a "comprehensive programme of restoration and renovation"

Guy Tabony, from estate agents Hamptons International, said much of Slad was "as it was 100 years ago" and the four-bedroom property had the scope to become a "characterful residence".

"It's looking for a new owner who wants to carry out personal projects, it requires patience, love and elbow grease."

In 2016, the cottage's owners were told by Stroud District Council to reverse changes they had made to the inside of the property.

The estate agent is recommending prospective buyers to seek advice from the council to "ensure your renovation plans will be in line with planning and conservation policies".

Laurie Lee was born in Stroud in 1914 but his mother Annie later moved her seven children to Slad.

The views from his childhood home - which later became known as Rosebank Cottage - and the woodland that surrounded it would become central to his best-known work, Cider With Rosie.

Lee died in Slad in 1997 and is buried in the village graveyard.