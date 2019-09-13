A man who was stabbed in Gloucester city centre last month has died.

The 35-year-old man, who died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Thursday, was attacked at about 19:30 BST in Barton Street on 26 August.

Esam Dawood, of Barton Street, who was charged in connection with the stabbing, was remanded in custody after an initial court appearance on 29 August.

Mr Dawood will appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 27 September.