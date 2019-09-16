Image copyright Gloucestershire Constabulary Image caption Jake Buckle was 17 when the fatal crash happened

A teenager who killed a man in a crash after taking drugs has been jailed.

Jake Buckle, 18, tested positive for cocaine and cannabis following the crash which killed Jordan Maxwell, Gloucester Crown Court was told.

Mr Maxwell, 21, was a passenger in the car, which Buckle was driving at speeds of up to 96mph, when it crashed on the A38 at Hardwicke on 22 April last year.

Buckle, of Kingswood, Bristol, will serve four years and four months in a young offenders institute.

He had already pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without a licence and driving while uninsured at a previous hearing.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Jordan Maxwell was a passenger in the car driven by Buckle

Prosecutor David Scutt said Buckle, who was 17 at the time, lost control of his Mazda 6 at 02:20 BST, when it struck trees at the edge of the road.

"Buckle fled the scene and the crash was discovered by two other drivers and the emergency services were called by them," he said.

Mr Maxwell, from Gloucester, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead soon after.

In a statement read to the court, Jordan's mother Zoe said: "I am devastated and heartbroken. I don't want to live anymore.

"Jordan was my special boy, we shared a special bond and I can't imagine my life without him."

'Act of cowardice'

Matthew Harbinson, defending, said Buckle had shown "genuine remorse" and had endured a difficult upbringing.

Judge Ian Lawrie QC said, despite his young age, Buckle made a series of "conscious and calculated" decisions.

"You were driving without a licence or insurance and you smoked cannabis, which would have had an impact on your driving.

"Abandoning Jordan was an act of cowardice on your part," he said.

He disqualified Buckle from driving for five and a half years and ordered him to take an extended driving test.