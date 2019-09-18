Image copyright Chorley's Auctioneers Image caption The Wendy house is 4m-high (13ft) and has a timber frame

A mock Tudor playhouse has sold at auction for £10,500.

The two-storey timber framed Wendy house has been at Gloucestershire's Prinknash Bird and Deer Park - which closed last month - since 1991.

Auctioneer Thomas Jenner-Fust said the "charming little one up, one down - in the truest sense of the word" had been impossible to value.

The new owner of the 4m-high (13ft) house will have to dismantle and move it from the park.

Image copyright Chorley's Auctioneers Image caption The playhouse has no electricity or running water and the upper level can be accessed via a small wooden staircase

Mr Jenner-Fust, of Chorley's Auctioneers, said it had been sold to a private buyer in the UK.

"The little house is reminiscent of a Tudor dwelling with a five foot high doorway leading into a bright interior, thanks to a number of traditional leaded windows," he said.

"It was one of those things that was impossible to value, you always hope for more but it was the right price on the day."

It had been expected to fetch between £12,000 and £15,000.

Image copyright Chorley's Auctioneers Image caption It has been at Prinknash Bird and Deer Park near Cheltenham - which closed last month - since 1991 and comes in two pieces

The park was created in 1974 by Philip Meigh, a cartoonist and artist, and was then taken over by his daughter Melanie Meigh.

The Wendy house was bought from a reclamation yard in 1991 but it is not known where it originally came from.

Wendy houses get their name from the little house built by the Lost Boys for Wendy Darling in JM Barrie's Peter Pan.