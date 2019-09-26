A man is in a critical condition after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with an articulated lorry.

Gloucestershire Police said it happened at 20:30 BST on Wednesday on the A429 near Buckle Street, Bourton-on-the-Water.

The injured man, who is in his 30s and from Swindon, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment.

The road was closed for several hours. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.