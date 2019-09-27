Man in court over Gloucester city centre stab death
- 27 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed in Gloucester city centre.
The 35-year-old victim was attacked on Barton Street on 26 August and died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 12 September.
Esam Dawood, 26, of Barton Street appeared at Bristol Crown Court and spoke only to confirm his name.
Mr Dawood was remanded in custody and will appear before court on 24 February 2020.