A senior MP has been kicked out of the Conservative party conference after an altercation.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown was asked to leave the event after he clashed with staff as he tried to enter a room with a guest without the relevant pass.

The incident led to a lockdown of part of the Manchester Central Convention Centre for about 20 minutes. The MP apologised "unreservedly".

A Conservative spokesman said: "The incident was totally unacceptable."

"Geoffrey has been asked to leave Conference and we are establishing all of the facts to see if further action is necessary," he added.

"We will always adopt a zero tolerance approach to any inappropriate behaviour towards our hardworking staff."

The Cotswold MP said in a statement: "This was a minor verbal misunderstanding.

"The police have not contacted me at all. I am mortified that something so minor seems to have been blown out of all proportion and if anyone has been offended, I apologise unreservedly.

"I will co-operate with the party in any investigation."

A staff member guarding the door of the International Lounge said the incident was sparked by a disagreement.

"It was a small misunderstanding," the man said.

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said the incident happened just before home secretary Priti Patel stood up to make a speech "trying to reclaim the Tories as the party of law and order".

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said an attendee "attempted to enter the International Lounge area of the conference without the relevant pass".

"Security staff intervened and resolved the situation without any breach of security occurring," he added.