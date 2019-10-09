Image copyright Gloucestershire Constabulary Image caption Stephen McGoldrick resigned from Gloucestershire Constabulary in July

A police officer caught with thousands of indecent images of children will never serve as an officer again.

PC Stephen McGoldrick, 50, was suspended from Gloucestershire police in April when the allegations came to light and later resigned.

He avoided jail in September after admitting five counts of making indecent images.

But following a special case hearing the former officer has been barred from working in a police role anywhere.

The hearing on September 25 ruled McGoldrick, from Aberdare, south Wales, be placed on the barred list, meaning he cannot return to policing.

Det Ch Insp Chris Hanson, of Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "I'm pleased to say this man, who has betrayed both the public and his colleagues, will never hold such office again.

"These were serious offences which involved the abuse of innocent children and police officers are expected to protect people, especially those who are particularly vulnerable such as children."

At McGoldrick's sentencing, Bristol Crown Court heard that while police were investigating a separate matter in April, indecent images were found on his mobile phone.

Experts found a total of 8,519 indecent images on the phone and other electronic devices.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and was placed on the sex offenders register for five years.