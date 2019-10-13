Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened between Lower Apperley and Tirley

A man has died after a quad bike crashed into a ditch on a country road in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said it happened on the B4213 between Lower Apperley and Tirley near to the Haw Bridge Inn, some time before 23:20 BST.

A member of the public spotted the bike's lights and stopped to help.

Emergency services were called but were unable to save the man, who was in his 50s. The road was closed for an investigation and has since reopened.

Police said it was believed the grey TGB Blade quad bike was travelling towards Tirley prior to the crash.

Any witnesses who may have seen the quad bike between 22:00 BST and 23:15 BST, or anybody with dash cam footage, have been asked to contact police.