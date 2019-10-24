Image copyright Google Image caption The Ram Inn dates back to the 17th Century

A campaign has been launched to save a 400-year-old village pub in Stroud from being turned into housing.

The Ram in Woodchester is for sale and campaigners say they want to keep it as a "place for all to meet and drink".

The Ram Supporters Group wants to either buy the building and run it as a community pub, or find a buyer willing to continue running it as a pub.

The building gained protected status in 2018 when campaigners previously feared it could be sold.

The group said the pub had been "run down by its present owners" and villagers were "fearful it would be sold off, either piecemeal or in whole, to a pubco [pub company], or to a developer who will seek change of use".

Campaigners successfully applied for the pub to be listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) last year, meaning the owners had to inform the local authority if they wanted to sell it.

Image copyright The Ram Supporters Group Image caption A public meeting is due to be held next month

Stroud District Council said a six-month "moratorium period" until 18 March 2020 had been triggered.

During that time the pub can only be sold as a "going concern", allowing relevant community groups an opportunity to put together a bid, the authority said.

'Successful local'

Campaigner Dave Cliff said there was a "growing group" of Woodchester residents wanting to ensure The Ram remains the village pub.

"During the six months they have under the terms of the ACV, the community aims to raise the money to buy the business and establish it as a community pub."

The group was also exploring the possibility of finding a buyer willing to purchase and run The Ram "as the successful local it once was", he added.

A public meeting to discuss the idea is due to be held on 14 November.