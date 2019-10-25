Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lucasz Grabowski died after he was left near Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with serious injuries

A man was murdered for allegedly stealing £300,000 of illegal cigarettes from a crime gang and his body was dumped near a hospital, a court has heard.

Lucasz Grabowski, 32, died after he was left near Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with serious injuries.

Bristol Crown Court heard the victim was attacked by three men.

Krzystof Solosciuk, 39, of Pound Drive, Bristol, and Tomasz Urbaniak, 36, of no fixed address, deny murder.

A European arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect, Krystian Czelewicz.

Prosecuting, Andrew Langdon QC said the killing was part of the "fallout" of a plot to import illegal cigarettes from Ukraine.

He told the court the cigarettes were stored temporarily in a warehouse in Luton, before Mr Grabowski drove a van-load of them to Bristol, "effectively stealing them from an organised crime group".

The jury was told Mr Grabowski, from Bristol, was attacked by three men in an alleyway at the back of the Edward Hotel in Gloucester where they had all been staying last November.

Mr Grabowski was dumped 45 minutes later near to the entrance to the hospital in Great Western Road, Gloucester.

He had suffered serious injuries and could not be resuscitated.

The court heard not long after the attack Mr Grabowski's parents in Poland were visited by two men who told them "when he gives it back to us everything will be OK", but Mr Grabowski had already been killed.

The trial continues.