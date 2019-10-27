Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened along a slip road at junction 8 of the M5

A driver found dead at the scene of a motorway slip road crash may have suffered a "medical episode", police have said.

The man, in his 70s, was in a silver Toyota Yaris that crashed into a barrier near junction 8 of the M5 at Strensham.

Gloucestershire Police suspect he had suffered a medical episode.

The force has appealed to motorists who were in the area at about 10:30 BST on Saturday who may have dash-cam footage.