A car was driven into crowds leaving Saturday's rugby match between Gloucester and Wasps

A car was driven into crowds leaving a rugby match in Gloucester and the driver then threatened people with a baseball bat.

It happened at Kingsholm Stadium as fans were leaving after Gloucester's 25-9 Gallagher Premiership victory over Wasps on Saturday.

The driver was restrained by an off-duty special constable and passers-by. Nobody was injured.

A man, 27, is being held on driving, public order and drugs offences.

A second man, aged 47 has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

The rugby club said: "Following the incident that took place outside the stadium just after the match today (Saturday), we just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to Gloucestershire Police for their swift action and we hope any fans involved are OK."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.