Image caption The coins were found under a hedge by a member of the public

A stash of rare coins, believed to have been stolen, has been found hidden under a hedge at an allotment.

Gloucestershire Police said they were discovered at Barton Lane allotments in Cirencester by a member of the public.

Sgt Garret Gloyn said he believed they could be worth "several thousand pounds" and the owner may not realise they are missing.

The collection includes more than 100 coins, with the oldest one dating back to the 17th Century.

Image caption The collection contains two albums of coins, each with at least 50 coins

Sgt Gloyn said the collection, discovered on 19 October, was in "pretty good condition" and he believed some of them were "rare".

"We think it could be somebody's pride and joy, but it might be the sort of thing that's kept in a cupboard, and the sort of thing somebody has not yet realised is missing," he said.

The stash consists of two albums, each containing 50-60 coins, and boxes and tins containing display cases of coins.

Anyone with any information about the items has been asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.

Image caption Police said the owner may not have realised the coins have been stolen

