M5 in Gloucestershire closed after body discovered
- 30 October 2019
The M5 motorway in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions while police investigate the discovery of a body on the road.
Gloucestershire Police said the road was shut between junction 11A at Brockworth and junction 12 for Quedgeley.
A spokesman said officers would be at the scene for some hours to "recover the body and establish circumstances".
The slip road at junction 11 southbound has also been closed.