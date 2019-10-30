Image caption Michael was told he might not survive after a tumour was found

A family can give their sick child potentially life-changing treatment after an online appeal raised almost £100,000 in one night.

Celebrities including former football manager Harry Redknapp backed the campaign to help Stuart and Emma Labuschagne's son Michael.

He was diagnosed with a rare heart tumour and will now travel from Bristol to the United States for treatment.

"It was crazy, it was like watching Children in Need," said mum Emma.

The condition was first discovered after Michael suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital in March, when he was 14 weeks old.

"We were told straight away there was nothing they could do for him," Mrs Labuschagne added.

"It was so rare the NHS just don't have the expertise to operate in Michael's case."

Image caption Michael was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest

After an appeal went live to send Michael to a hospital in Boston for treatment, thousands of people pledged money to help the family.

An Instagram post from Redknapp was liked more than 12,000 times over the weekend and helped to push the funds raised from £50,000 to more than £150,000.

The former West Ham, Portsmouth and Tottenham manager asked people to "please donate generously". Other footballers also donated and backed the campaign.

"The figure was just climbing and climbing every time we refreshed the page," said Mrs Labuschagne.

"Words can't really describe how immense this is for us and how much this is going to change our lives."

