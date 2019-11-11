Motorcyclist dies in Redmarley telegraph pole crash
- 11 November 2019
A young motorcyclist was killed when his bike struck a telegraph pole in Gloucestershire.
Emergency services were called to scene by the entrance to Pfera Hall care home, Bromsberrow Road, near Redmarley, at about 09:50 GMT on Sunday.
Gloucestershire Police said the man, who was local and in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene.
Officers are asking anyone who saw the man on his red motorbike to come forward.
A police spokesman said the man's next of kin had been informed.