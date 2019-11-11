Image copyright Google Image caption Police said it is not known what time the crash took place

A young motorcyclist was killed when his bike struck a telegraph pole in Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to scene by the entrance to Pfera Hall care home, Bromsberrow Road, near Redmarley, at about 09:50 GMT on Sunday.

Gloucestershire Police said the man, who was local and in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the man on his red motorbike to come forward.

A police spokesman said the man's next of kin had been informed.