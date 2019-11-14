Image caption The coins were found under a hedge by a member of the public

A stash of rare coins which were found hidden under a hedge at an allotment have been reunited with their owner.

The collection was discovered at Barton Lane allotments in Cirencester by a member of the public last month.

Gloucestershire Police said the local owner had been traced through auction house markings.

It is unclear how they ended up at the allotment, but it is believed they had not been stolen, as police had originally suspected.

Sgt Garret Gloyn said a coin collecting expert had helped to identify stickers on some of the coin cases, which identified two UK-based auction houses that had sold them about 20 years ago.

Sales records from the auctions then led to the identity of the buyer.

Sgt Gloin said the expert had given the collection, of more than 100 coins, a "six figure valuation".

"He identified the oldest coin to be from the reign of King Henry VIII, while the most valuable were Five Guinea pieces from the 1700s."

Sgt Gloin added that the owner was now considering giving "one or two" items from the collection to the finder "as a way of saying thank you".