A video producer whose John Lewis-inspired Christmas film went viral last year has released an "uplifting" follow-up.

Made for You tells the romantic story of a couple in a long-distance relationship at Christmas.

The film comes a year after creator Phil Beastall's Christmas film, Love is a Gift was watched more than 50m times online.

Mr Beastall said he wanted his latest film to have "a positive message".

The 33-year-old film-maker, from Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, said: "A lot of people asked if I would do one this year.

"We found ourselves with a little bit of time to spare so I came up with the concept. It's a polar opposite to the last one.

"I didn't want it to be sad. I wanted it to be super-uplifting."

Image copyright Phil Beastall Image caption Creator Phil Beastall said the response to his latest film had been "very positive"

Mr Beastall said there had been some negative comments online about the same-sex nature of the couple in the film, but the response had largely been "very positive".

"So many people have been saying how much they loved it, and even brought them to tears," he added.

"I wanted to get across that this character felt liberated and accepted. That people feel that they can be themselves and proud of who they are and what people think of them.

"Christmas is a time when people all come together and I wanted the film to be a big, warm metaphorical hug."

Mr Beastall said his films were inspired by the John Lewis Christmas adverts.

He described the firm's 2019 dragon-themed ad as "great", and said the director had a "unique approach to telling stories".

After Love is a Gift went viral in November 2018, Mr Beastall set up a video production company with his partner.

Image copyright Phil Beastall Image caption Mr Beastall's first Christmas film led to him directing Lewis Capaldi's video for his single, Someone You Loved

This led to him directing Lewis Capaldi's video for his single, Someone You Loved, starring Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi.

He said his Cheltenham-based company, Anzara, was "just trying to continue creating films big or small that have story at heart".

"I truly believe that every business of every shape and size has a story to tell."