Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption The driver managed to escape injury but was left "shocked"

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after a bag of sand smashed a lorry's windscreen when it was thrown from a motorway bridge.

The driver managed to escape injury but was left "shocked" when the sand bag hit the vehicle on the M5 near Tewkesbury on 31 October.

The boys were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and conspiracy to cause criminal damage recklessly to endanger life.

They were released under investigation.