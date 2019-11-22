Two people die as falling tree hits car in Gloucestershire
- 22 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people died as the car they were travelling in was hit by a falling tree.
It happened on the B4077 at Stanway Hill in Gloucestershire at 22:15 GMT on Thursday.
The road remains closed north of Ford and at the Toddington roundabout, as recovery and investigation work continues at the scene.
Gloucestershire Police said the next of kin of the two people who died had been informed.