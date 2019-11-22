Image caption The incident happened on the B4077 at Stanway Hill on Thursday night

Two people died as the car they were travelling in was hit by a falling tree.

It happened on the B4077 at Stanway Hill in Gloucestershire at 22:15 GMT on Thursday.

The road remains closed north of Ford and at the Toddington roundabout, as recovery and investigation work continues at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police said the next of kin of the two people who died had been informed.