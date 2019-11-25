Image copyright Family photo Image caption Elaine Reason and her daughter Grace

A family has paid tribute to an "amazing" mother and daughter who were killed when a tree fell on their car.

Elaine Reason, 56, and Grace, 16, died on the B4077 at Stanway Hill near their home in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, at 22:15 GMT on 21 November.

A family statement said: "We have lost two amazing family members.

"Elaine and Grace have been tragically taken away from us far too early. They have touched many hearts and will remain with us and others forever."

The family added: "We are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy and would ask that our family are given the time and space we need to grieve."