Car lost in Gloucester by man with memory problems is found
- 5 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A car that an elderly man with memory problems lost has been found.
Police said a member of the public reported seeing the vehicle in a takeaway car park in the Abbeydale area of Gloucester on Wednesday night.
The man, in his 70s, was missing for several hours last week after he parked the car and was found later on foot by his son in Matson Avenue.
Police said he was keen to get the gold Hyundai Accent back as it belonged to his late wife.