Image copyright Giffords Circus Image caption Nell Gifford co-founded Giffords Circus with her former husband Toti in 2000

The co-founder of one of the UK's best-known traditional travelling circuses has died at the age of 46.

Nell Gifford, who had breast cancer, died on Sunday surrounded by family, Stroud-based Giffords Circus said in a statement.

"We know many tears will be falling as Nell touched so many hearts," it said.

Ms Gifford, a mother-of-two, told the BBC when she was undergoing chemotherapy last month that the circus gave her "a reason to live".

Members of the public have posted tributes on social media.

Daniella Askew wrote: "Her legacy lasts in family traditions with Giffords Circus around the Cotswolds and beyond. Our love to her family, including the circus. A queen of magic and dreams."

Peter Wilson added: "This is so sad. Nell created an extraordinary phenomenon that helped my own family through times of grief. Love to all who knew her."

Ms Gifford left home to join a circus aged 18, and later fulfilled her dream of starting her own village green circus with her former husband Toti in 2000.

Image caption Ms Gifford was a regular performer in the circus

Ms Gifford said the circus was a "land of pure magic" that rejuvenated her after chemotherapy.

Giffords Circus said she wanted to "bring happiness, imagination and enliven people's souls".

"Nell was a creative genius, a daughter, step-daughter, sister, friend, leader and mother. She leaves behind the next generation - her twins Cecil and Red - who are both part of the Giffords Circus DNA."

Based on a farm in the Cotswolds, Giffords Circus tours around England each summer.