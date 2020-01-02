Person dies in M5 motorway crash near Gloucester

Image caption The crash happened between junctions 12 and 11A

A person has been killed on the M5 near Gloucester.

Two cars crashed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 11A at about 08:10 GMT, Gloucestershire Police said.

The air ambulance attended but one person was declared dead a short time later, the force said. The other driver was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

The northbound carriageway is closed and diversions are in place.

The southbound road was shut but has since reopened.