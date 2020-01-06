Gloucestershire

Gloucester crash: Arrests after woman hit by a car

  • 6 January 2020
Image of Finlay Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened in Finlay Road on 5 January

Two people have been arrested after a woman was hit by a car.

The woman, who is aged in her 50s, was hit in Finlay Road, Gloucester, at 17:30 GMT on 5 January.

She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where she remains in a serious condition.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said officers had arrested two people on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and they remained in police custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites