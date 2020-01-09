Image copyright Gloucestershire Constabulary Image caption Tim Unwin is appealing for witnesses to come forward

A man who was hit over the head with a stein glass from an Oktoberfest event says he been scarred for life.

Tim Unwin, 24, sustained serious facial injuries when he was assaulted outside a theatre in Cirencester last October.

Gloucestershire Police said the attacker was believed to have attended a nearby beer festival.

Three months on from the attack Mr Unwin has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Mr Unwin was assaulted outside the Barn Theatre, Ingleside House on Beeches Road, shortly after midnight on 6 October.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Constabulary Image caption Mr Unwin is believed to have been hit on the head with a beer glass

The assault left him with a number of deep cuts on his forehead as well as wounds on his face and back.

He said it was a "completely unprovoked and callous attack".

"I have injuries on my face and back that have scarred me for life and they will be an everlasting reminder of this incident... I am now suffering with anxiety as a result of this mindless attack.

"I really hope we can find the person responsible for this so that I can receive a little bit of closure."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.