Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Thomas Abraham, known as Tom, was a pleasant, gentle and polite man

A 52-year-old man with severe schizophrenia who killed a fellow hostel resident has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Thomas Abraham was stabbed while living in supported accommodation for people with mental health issues in Park End Road, Gloucester, on 10 May 2019.

Mr Abraham was attacked by Tobias Haley after he suffered a relapse.

Haley was sentenced after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Bristol Crown Court.

The indefinite hospital order prevents him from being granted leave or discharged without authority from the Secretary of State for Justice, the court heard on 7 January.

Det Insp Alistair Hammett said: "When he was arrested it was apparent that he was suffering from a relapse in his mental health. He wasn't fit for police interview and neither was he capable of entering a plea for a further six months.

"The judge commented that the men didn't get along, but that Mr Abraham was a completely innocent victim.

"I want to pay tribute to the family of Tom Abraham for their quiet dignity throughout the case.

"Tom was described as pleasant, gentle, polite and kind and the impact of his death will stay with his loved ones forever."