Image copyright Google Image caption The boarding school teaches children aged three to 19

A Steiner school has closed after education watchdog Ofsted found "serious and widespread failures", including children being restrained.

Wynstones Steiner School, a boarding school in Whaddon near Gloucester, was rated inadequate as "significant safeguarding concerns" were found.

The report said on two occasions untrained staff had restrained pupils.

The independent school's trustees said "robust action" would be taken so the school can reopen.

The school teaches students aged three to 19.

The Ofsted report published in November found untrained staff "had restrained children on two occasions", after the school assured inspectors that no restraints had occurred, the Local Democracy Service reported.

"This poor practice leaves children and staff at risk," the report said.

The inspectors said the school's safeguarding culture was "weak", as "leaders, managers, staff and trustees do not protect children from harm".

"Leaders and managers have failed to ensure effective management of safeguarding matters," the report said.

"The arrangements to deal with welfare concerns are too fragmented. Too much work is undertaken in isolation and it is not coordinated effectively."

Ofsted said the school's strengths were providing children with "good quality accommodation", children said that it was a good school, and leaders and managers have a "good understanding about private fostering arrangements".

A spokesman for the school's trustees said: "The trustees of Wynstones Steiner School confirm that the school is closed while the trustees and senior leadership team address the significant safeguarding concerns reported by Ofsted in their recent inspection.

"Robust action will be taken to tackle these issues swiftly and enable the school to re-open safely."