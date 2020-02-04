Man who fled country jailed for attack on family

Image copyright Avon & Somerset Constabulary Image caption Adam Pisarski fled following the attack and was arrested in Poland late last year before being extradited to the UK

A man who fled to Poland following an unprovoked attack on a family has been jailed after being brought back to the UK on a European Arrest Warrant.

Adam Pisarski, 25, assaulted four members of the same family in front of their children as they returned from a New Year's Eve party in Yate in 2016.

He was convicted and sentenced to four years and six months in his absence.

Pisarski was also handed a further two months and two weeks at Bristol crown court for failure to surrender.

The family was attacked by Adam Pisarski and his 23-year-old brother Daniel in Scott Way at 02:30 GMT on New Year's Day 2016. Both fled the country following the attack.

Adam was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm (GBH), two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) and one count of common assault.

Image copyright Google Image caption Adam and Daniel Pisarski attacked a family as they returned home from a New Year's Eve party

Avon and Somerset Constabulary DC Mark Wilkes said: "We're extremely grateful to the National Crime Agency along with authorities in Poland who've helped us to locate and arrest Adam Pisarski so he can face justice here in the UK for the awful crimes he committed against a family in Yate.

"Like his brother, Adam Pisarski thought he could evade justice by fleeing the country, but he underestimated our determination to track him down."

Daniel Pisarski was arrested in May 2019 and extradited the following month.

He was previously convicted of one count of GBH and one count of ABH in his absence and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

He was also sentenced to an additional six weeks for failing to attend court.