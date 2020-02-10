Gloucestershire

Ex-fire chief on fraud charge over Land Rover sale

  • 10 February 2020
Stewart Edgar Image copyright Gloucestershire County Council
Image caption Stewart Edgar oversaw a tender process in which a Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service Land Rover was sold for less than its £8,000 value

A former Gloucestershire chief fire officer has been charged with fraud in connection with the sale of a Land Rover belonging to the fire service.

Stewart Edgar, 52, stepped down from his role after he auctioned a Land Rover Discovery worth up to £8,000 for £500, then bought it himself.

The charge follows an investigation by Gloucestershire Police into the sale of the vehicle in April 2018.

He is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 10 March.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites