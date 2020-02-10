Ex-fire chief on fraud charge over Land Rover sale

Image copyright Gloucestershire County Council Image caption Stewart Edgar oversaw a tender process in which a Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service Land Rover was sold for less than its £8,000 value

A former Gloucestershire chief fire officer has been charged with fraud in connection with the sale of a Land Rover belonging to the fire service.

Stewart Edgar, 52, stepped down from his role after he auctioned a Land Rover Discovery worth up to £8,000 for £500, then bought it himself.

The charge follows an investigation by Gloucestershire Police into the sale of the vehicle in April 2018.

He is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 10 March.