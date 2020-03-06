Image copyright Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Media Ltd Image caption More than 800 of the metal flowers in Gloucester Cathedral have so far been dedicated in memory of loved ones

An artwork made up of 1,000 metal forget-me-not flowers has sprung up in Gloucester Cathedral's cloisters.

Longfield Hospice's Forget-Me-Not appeal allows people to purchase one or more of the flowers in memory of a loved one.

Purchases have so far raised £23,000 for the hospice that provides free services for people with life-limiting illnesses in Gloucestershire.

The installation opened on Thursday and will be in place until 25 March.

Image copyright Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Media Ltd Image caption The artwork will be in place until 25 March

Longfield's Gabrielle Cochrane said: "A company provides the flowers and they allow hospices to use them as a fundraising tool so we can all raise awareness of the work that we do."

The charity relies on public donations to fund 85 percent of its work.