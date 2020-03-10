Image copyright Gloucestershire County Council Image caption Stewart Edgar told Cheltenham Magistrates' Court he denied the charges

A former Gloucestershire chief fire officer has denied a charge of fraud in connection with the sale of a Land Rover belonging to the fire service.

Stewart Edgar, 52, is accused of buying the Land Rover Discovery worth up to £8,000 for £500 after the service put it up for auction.

Gloucestershire Police investigated the sale of the vehicle in April 2018.

Mr Edgar pleaded not guilty to fraud by abuse of position at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.

Mr Edgar, of Carnoustie, Angus, in Scotland, stepped down from his role with the fire service following the allegation.

He was bailed to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 9 April.