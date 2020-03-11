Gloucestershire

Ladies Day at Cheltenham Festival: Masks and fascinators

  • 11 March 2020
Racegoer Image copyright Rex Features
Image caption There are more wash basins and hand sanitiser stations have been set up at Cheltenham Festival, as racegoers are reminded not to forget about Covid-19

Despite increased hygiene measures being in place amid the coronavirus crisis, Ladies Day at Cheltenham Festival boasted a colourful display of feathers, fashion and fascinators.

The festival kicked off on Tuesday with more than 60,000 punters flocking to the horse-racing spectacular, although crowds were down by almost 7,000 on last year.

The Duchess of Cornwall also spent the day at the races to present the trophy for The Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

"All the measures we put in place were well used, and we were topping up our hand sanitiser gel stations all day long," said Jockey Club regional director Ian Renton.

"The racegoers heeded the advice we gave to ensure that hygiene was kept at a maximum."

Charlotte Blenkinsopp (left) and Lystra Adams Image copyright PA Media
Image caption As ever, Ladies Day at Cheltenham is as much about fashion as it is about horse racing
Racegoers Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Elaborate headwear is something of a must-have, even if the wind threatens to whip it away
Charlie Lund Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Despite the increased hygiene measures put in place, many punters were not put off dressing to impress
The Duchess of Cornwall Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The Duchess of Cornwall joined racegoers to present the trophy for The Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase
Zara Tindall (left) and Archie McCoy, son of AP McCoy Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Zara Tindall was also among members of the Royal Family who attended
Racegoer Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Racegoers were encouraged to dress up in all their finery
Racegoers Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The event has become such a highlight that awards are now handed out to the best-dressed attendees
Racegoers Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Photo finish: It was all smiles at Cheltenham as attendees pulling out all the stops despite the coronavirus outbreak

