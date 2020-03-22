Pursuit police 'shocked' to find child in car

Image copyright Google Image caption The chase started on the A40 in Cheltenham

A car that drove through red lights at high speed as officers pursued it had a small child passenger in the back.

Police followed the car along the A40 in Cheltenham on Friday evening.

During the chase a carrier bag containing thousands of pounds of suspected crack cocaine was thrown out of the window.

After the car was stopped police found the unharmed child in the back. Two men and a woman from Bristol were arrested and remain in custody.

Det Ch Supt Richard Cooper, of Gloucestershire Police, said: "It was shocking for officers to find that after a pursuit, where a vehicle failed to stop, had skipped red lights and reached high speeds, a small child had been inside the car throughout.

"Our specially trained pursuit officers ultimately manoeuvred the vehicle safely to a stop in a lay-by and thankfully no members of the public or those inside the vehicle were injured."