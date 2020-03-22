Image copyright PA Image caption The event attracts huge crowds to its Gloucestershire home

The Badminton Horse Trials has become the latest event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 200,000 people attend the event in Gloucestershire each year and this marks only the fifth time the event has ever been cancelled.

In a statement, organisers said: the "safety of all those that attend and are involved with Badminton remains our number one priority".

The event is held each year on the Badminton estate, near Tetbury.

Last year it was won by Piggy French, riding Vanir Kamira.