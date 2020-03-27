Image copyright LDRS Image caption Richard Gilpin has been helping deliver 30 lunches a day

A school head teacher is delivering packed lunches to pupils on his pushbike amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Richard Gilpin, from Pittville Secondary School, in Cheltenham, said he was helping those on free school meals "in the interim".

A government voucher scheme is due to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Mr Gilpin, who has been delivering the food from the school kitchen with a colleague, said: "It's been nice to see the parents at the doorstep."

About 30 lunches have been delivered a day.

Staff 'terrific'

Schools in England closed on March 20 except for looking after the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

Mr Gilpin told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "My staff have been terrific in the way they've responded to this.

"They've been really keen to help out, bringing food in and putting these food parcels together.

"They've done that off their own back so it's really nice, and they've enjoyed it."