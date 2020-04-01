Wiltshire

Shalbourne attempted murder charge: Man charged

  • 1 April 2020
Image caption Police were called to a disturbance at a property in Shalbourne on Monday

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two people were found with multiple injuries at a house in Wiltshire.

James Wells, 42, of Seymour Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, was charged after the attack in Shalbourne, near Marlborough, on Monday.

He remains in custody and is due before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The victims, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, were both known to the suspect, Wiltshire Police have said.

Insp Chris Martin of Wiltshire Police said: "There is likely to be a police presence at the address until the end of the week as we continue with our investigation, so if you live locally please do not be alarmed by this."

