Image caption The alleged incident happened on 26 October as rugby fans left Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester

A man accused of driving a car into crowds leaving a rugby match and then allegedly threatening people with a baseball bat is to stand trial.

The incident happened as fans left Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester, at about 17:00 BST on 26 October.

Aaron Anderson, 28, from Deans Way, Kingsholm, faces nine charges including dangerous driving, affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

Mr Anderson entered no plea before Cheltenham magistrates earlier.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 15 May.

Mr Anderson is also charged with possessing drugs with intent to supply.