Image copyright Selina Thomas Image caption Mr Thomas is still recovering from the coronavirus, five weeks after he first became ill

A family of a coronavirus patient told he was on the brink of death have praised the NHS staff who saved his life.

Rob Thomas, 59, from Hardwicke, Gloucestershire, spent a week in intensive care and has been left with blood clots on his lungs as a result.

"We all know how wonderful doctors and nurses are, but going through it gives you a new appreciation of it," he said.

"The whole staff at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital function as one team."

Mr Thomas was initially admitted with suspected sepsis on 30 March.

"They sent him home with antibiotics, saying he would be safer at home away from coronavirus patients," said his daughter Selina.

Three days later, Mr Thomas had a fever of 44 degrees and was taken back to hospital, where he tested positive.

"It was like he had three bottles of whisky, he could barely walk.

"He had no dry cough and no sore throat so we thought it couldn't be the coronavirus.

"The hospital staff were amazing, and asked how we were every time they rang," she added.

Image copyright Selina Thomas Image caption Rob had an emotional reunion with his wife Viv when he was allowed home

"When this happened I thought it was media hype, but it can happen to anyone and it's so important people listen to what they're being told.

"I never appreciated what this is," she said.

Now recovering at home after a "frightening" hospital stay, Mr Thomas is full of praise for the NHS staff who saved his life.

"The way they communicated with me was great.

"I put my belief in them because they were amazing.

"I've got a different outlook on life now, material things really don't matter.

"If you haven't got your health and the love of your family then you haven't got anything really."