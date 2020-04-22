Two arrested after death of baby girl
22 April 2020
Two people have been arrested after the death of a four-month-old girl.
The baby, from Newent, was in a serious condition when she was admitted to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 12 April, police said.
She was transported to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, but died on 18 April.
Gloucestershire Police said the two people arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death remain in custody.