Police arrested two people after the girl died in hospital on Saturday

Two people arrested on suspicion of the murder of a four-month-old girl have been released on bail.

They were held by detectives after the baby girl, from the Newent area, died in Bristol Royal Hospital for Children on 18 April.

The child was admitted to Gloucestershire Royal on Easter Sunday in a serious condition and later transferred to the children's hospital.

The two people have been bailed to return to a police station on 20 May.