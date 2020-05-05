Image copyright National Police Air Service Image caption The helicopter was assisting in a search around Gloucester when it was hit by the laser beam

A man has been charged with shining a laser beam at a police helicopter.

Joel Martin, 24, of Stroud Road, Gloucester, was arrested in the early hours of 4 May and bailed to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on 2 June.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was conducting a search over the city when the laser was shone at it.

Gloucestershire Police said nobody was injured in the incident.

Under the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act, people caught targeting pilots with laser pens can be jailed for up to five years and can be handed unlimited fines.