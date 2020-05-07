Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Fletcher Price pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and assault

A teenage joyrider who drove into a police officer has been sentenced to one year in a young offenders' institution.

Sgt Simon Laird was "thrown up on to the bonnet" of the Mini which was being driven by Fletcher Price, who was 16, in Stroud on 26 June 2018.

Price admitted aggravated vehicle taking and assault. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Sgt Laird described it as the "single worst experience of his life".

Gloucester Crown Court heard Price, now 18, and another youth had taken a Mini without consent and driven it dangerously through Stroud.

Sgt Laird and his colleague PC Andrew Wood followed the vehicle in their car.

Prosecutor Janine Wood said: "PC Wood, who was driving, decided to block the road with a police vehicle, preventing Price from exiting."

She said Price, of Stroud, tried to drive through "the slight gap" but hit the police car, causing the Mini to be "temporarily stuck".

'Saying goodbye'

Sgt Laird then stood in front of the Mini and asked the youths to get out.

"I remember shouting 'stop' to Price as I was thrown up on to the bonnet and he drove down the road at speed," Sgt Laird said.

"I remember saying goodbye to my two children and my wife in my head, and to my family and work colleagues who I might not see again."

Defence solicitor Sarah Jenkins said Price was "genuinely remorseful" and had "shown a determination to address his youth offending".

Judge Michael Cullum said: "The rush of adrenaline made you act the way you did in such an unlawful manner that you drove at him.

"I accept you have reflected on your actions in your letter to Sgt Laird. But he continues to suffer both mentally and physically today."