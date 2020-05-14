Hospital's Covid-19 A&E move prompts closure fears

Image caption Cheltenham's MP said "cast iron assurance" was needed that Cheltenham's A&E will reopen "as before"

Campaigners say they fear a temporary move for a hospital's A&E department could become permanent.

Plans to send 999 admissions Cheltenham General Hospital to Gloucestershire, about eight miles away, have been approved.

The local NHS trust says it will reduce the risk of transmitting Covid-19 between patients.

But an MP expressed concerns coronavirus pandemic was being used "as the pretext for a quiet downgrade".

The plans are due to come into force in June, depending on feedback responses and a final decision later this month.

'Cast-iron assurance'

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has proposed all 999 and GP emergency admissions to go to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital's A&E department, where patients can be tested for Covid-19, for the next three months.

The emergency department in Cheltenham would continue to see patients with less serious conditions, and those who are not showing symptoms of Covid-19, and would also remain open for patients who walk-in.

Cheltenham's Conservative MP, Alex Chalk, said "cast iron assurance" was needed that Cheltenham's A&E wiould reopen "as before".

"Covid can't be the pretext for a quiet downgrade," he said.

Prof Mark Pietroni, medical director at the trust, which runs both hospitals, said: "This is about how we respond to the Covid pandemic and the emergency situation we're in.

"Were trying to provide as much care as we can for as many patients as possible in a way that's safe and makes the best use of the two hospitals that we have."

A spokesperson for the trust said the changes would be temporary and could be "easily reversed".

Any changes to services would be "widely and clearly communicated with the public in advance of them being implemented in June", they added.

The trust's board gave its support in principle to the plans on Thursday.

Last year a separate plan was unveiled to move out-of-hours general surgery from Cheltenham to Gloucester.

It sparked fears Cheltenham could loses its A&E, and prompted public campaigns against the idea.

But last October Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Cheltenham's A&E would remain open.