Image caption The road has been closed while inquiries continue

Two people have been arrested after "human remains" were found in the Forest of Dean.

Gloucestershire Police said the discovery was made near the A4136 between Coleford, in Gloucestershire, and Monmouth, in Wales, at around 11:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A man, from Wolverhampton and a woman, from Birmingham are being held on suspicion of murder, police said.

The road has been closed due to the ongoing investigation.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said the woman, aged in her 20s, and the man, in his 30s, remained in police custody.

"Cordons are likely to remain in place for the rest of the day while inquiries continue to establish what has taken place and further forensic tests are being carried out on the remains," he added.