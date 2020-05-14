Image caption The road has been closed while inquiries continue

Police have been given more time to question two people arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in the Forest of Dean.

The discovery was made near the A4136 between Coleford, in Gloucestershire, and Monmouth, in Wales, on Tuesday.

The man, in his 30s, from Wolverhampton and a woman, from Birmingham and in her 20s, remain in custody.

Gloucestershire Police said the force had been given a 36-hour extension to continue questioning the two people.

A spokesman for the force said: "Forensic testing is ongoing to establish the identity of the victim.

"Due to the ongoing investigation road closures and scene guards are likely to remain in place for at least the rest of today."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.